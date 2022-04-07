Sarah Jessica Parker has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 57-year-old actress is currently starring in ‘Plaza Suite’ on Broadway - alongside her 60-year-old husband who also has been diagnosed with the virus this week - but will miss out as Thursday’s (07.04.22) performance will be now “cancelled”.

The play’s production told Variety: “With both Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker positive for COVID, tonight’s performance of Plaza Suite is canceled.”

They apologised “for the inconvenience this has caused” but stressed that tickets can be changed for a different day or a refund and that updates about future performances will be shared soon.

The statement continued: “The producers apologize for the inconvenience this has caused audience members. Ticket holders should contact their point of sale to reschedule for a future performance or obtain a refund. Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery.”

Last week, they announced that Matthew Broderick - who shares son James, 19, and 12-year-old twins Tabitha and Loretta with the 'And Just Like That' star - tested positive for the virus on two different tests.

Their official Instagram read: "An important announcement for ticket holders. Thank you for your support and patience at this time. Matthew Broderick tested positive before today's performance of Plaza Suite, despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols. A second test has confirmed the diagnosis."

The statement went on: "Sarah Jessica Parker has tested negative and will perform this evening. Everyone wishes him a speedy recovery."

The ‘First Wives Club’ star performed opposite Matthew's understudy, Tony Award winner Michael McGrath.