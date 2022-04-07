Christina Hall is making a new reality television show ‘Christina in the Country’.

The ‘Christina on the Coast’ star is working on the new HGTV spin-off - a six episode season - with her new husband Josh Hall at their home in Tennessee.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday (07.04.22), the 38-year-old property developer wrote: "Excited to share what we've been working on behind the scenes. 'Christina In The Country' has officially been picked up by @hgtv for 6 episodes. Now I have the best of both worlds... the coast and the country! Our team has some incredible projects in the works out in Tennessee! It feels good to do what I love with who I love. Josh and I have the most creative / supportive production partners and can't wait to create some fun content."

She added that the show was “slated to air in late 2022,” before quipping “life is good [praying hand emoji] [white heart emoji]”

Last month, Christina and her ex husband Tarek El Moussa - and father of her 11-year-old daughter Taylor and six-year-old Brayden - announced that they were ending their long-running show ‘Flip or Flop’ after ten seasons.

Christina - who is also mother to two-year-old son Hudson with her ex Ant Anstead - wrote on Instagram: “Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era. Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale. I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, ‘wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?” And here we are, a decade later.”