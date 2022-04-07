Maya Erskine is replacing Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Amazon’s ‘Mr Mrs Smith’.

The ‘PEN15’ star will appear opposite Donald Glover - who also co-created the television series, which is a remake of the 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - as a husband and wife assassin duo who are tasked with killing each other, replacing the ‘Fleabag’ star.

Donald told Interview magazine about the 34-year-old actress: “She’s dope. It’s exciting. I really love the show. I’m writing the finale now.”

The show - which was optioned in February last year by Amazon Studios as a part of a bigger deal with the streaming service - will still feature the 36-year-old showrunner as a co-creator and executive producer and despite leaving over “creative differences with the ‘Atlanta’ star, they are believed to “like” each other and are on good terms.

Donald told the outlet about Phoebe: “I still like her. I assume she still likes me.”

Of what happened between the ‘Solo’ co-stars, the 38-year actor added: “Classic creative differences.”

In the original press release about the show - which is also co-created by Francesca Sloane - the streamer said: “Talk about the dream team! Donald and Phoebe are two of the most talented creators and performers in the world. It’s truly a dream for us, as it will be for our global audience, to have these two forces of nature collaborating as a powerhouse creative team.”

Executives from production house New Regency added: “Having had the pleasure of successful collaborations with the incredibly talented Donald Glover, most recently on Guava Island, we all started talking about other projects to do together and when he suggested the idea of a new take and iteration on the New Regency film, Mr. Mrs. Smith, we jumped at the chance to get going right away. Adding Phoebe and her company Wells Street Films as a collaborator and co-star takes everything up another level and makes the project worthy of a reimagining for both new audiences and past fans of the original film. We are so excited to be working with Donald, Phoebe, Francesca and the entire team at Amazon Studios.”