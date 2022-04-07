Kelly Ripa says her husband Mark Consuelos has got so muscly he “can’t fit in any of his clothes”.

The ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ co-host revealed that her man wondered if Kelly - who has been married to the ‘Riverdale’ star for 26 years - had done “something” to his threads after getting bulked up recently during Thursday’s episode (07.04.22).

The 51-year-old television personality said on air: "He can't fit in any of his clothes. He's like, 'I can't button these shirts. Did you do something to them?' Like, 'Yeah, I secretly, behind your back, sewed them all a little bit tighter.'"

Kelly added that the 51-year-old father of her three kids - Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19- was channeling Timothée Chalamet’s look at the Oscars after he chucked out “all” of his shirts.

She said: "What's funny about that is right now is he's cleaning out his closet and he's getting rid of all of the shirts that are too small. Which is all of the shirts. Will you be wearing a suit tonight without a shirt?' Because I'm pro Timothée Chalamet, I want to see that!"

Ryan Seacrest - Kelly’s colleague - shared that Mark had given insight into how he had gotten too “jacked” for his wardrobe.

The 47-year-old television star said: "[Mark] has this intense look that doesn't always match the topic of conversation. Like, he has a piercing look as if there's a major crisis he's about to tell me, and he turns to me and goes, 'Bro, I got too big.' I go, 'What do you mean you got too big?' 'I can't fit into any of my suits.' I said, 'What happened?' 'He goes, 'I was lifting weights.' Now I feel him, he's jacked, right? But it looks like his world is ending in his mind because of it."