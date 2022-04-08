Miranda Cosgrove found it “really emotional” to come back for the ‘iCarly’ reboot.

The 'School of Rock' star admitted that it was a “crazy feeling” to return for the Paramount+ spin-off of the kids show - that ran on Nickelodeon between 2007 to 2012 - to be reunited with her “entire childhood”.

The 28-year-old actress told Collider: “It was really emotional, being on the set again, for the first time, and just seeing the sets. I didn’t even think about it. I was there a couple days before we were gonna start rehearsing, to do a fitting, and somebody said to me, “Have you looked at the sets?” I don’t know why, but I hadn’t really even thought about it. I got all excited to go look at them, but I didn’t think I was gonna feel just sad or happy. I just didn’t think all these emotions were gonna flood over me. I got out there to look at it and I was just standing there, and I basically grew up, my entire childhood was on that set, so to be standing there and seeing it, 10 years later, and also just knowing we were filming on it, it was a crazy feeling.”

Miranda - who appears in the streaming series with the original cast Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and newcomers Josie Totah, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett - is set to have a reunion with her ‘Drake and Josh’ co-star Josh Peck in the upcoming second season, which she labelled “awesome”.

She said: That’s another nostalgic thing for me because, when I first started acting, the first job I ever got was Drake Josh. I watched The Amanda Show when I was little, so I knew exactly who Drake and Josh were, and I remember being so excited when I got to do the screen test for the show because I got to meet Josh. He’s just such a staple in my life. I’ve known him ever since I was little. So, to have him be on iCarly, and he’s playing Carly’s manager in multiple episodes this season, it was just so nice, getting to be back on set with him again. I’m really close with his wife, Paige, and to get to see his son and play with his son, it was awesome getting to work with him again.”