Michelle Yeoh thinks that younger talent of Asian heritage “deserve a voice”.

The ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’’ star loves this “moment” of her career when people tell her the impact her work and presence in Hollywood has improved their lives and given them the push to enter the industry.

The 59-year-old actress told PEOPLE magazine: "What [is special about] this moment in my career is having so many people who look like me, especially the younger generation [of Asian actors], come up to me and say, 'Finally, I can see myself doing all these kinds of things because you are doing it. We have to stand up for ourselves and be courageous enough to have a voice. We deserve a voice. I think at this point in my career, that is what I'm really enjoying: the fact that we are getting more opportunities and the opportunities we deserve."

Michelle - who has acted professionally for nearly 40 years - used to need to have a “to-do list” to feel a sense of achievement, however as she has grown older she prefers to “go with the flow”.

She said: "When I was younger, I used to make that to-do list and cross it off and feel like I had accomplished something. but [now] I find that limiting. Sometimes you stop listening or seeing the things that are around you. So that's what I do now: I go with the flow. Because especially in our line of work, you don't know what amazing directors are going to pop around the corner and say, 'Well, I really like your work, and I'd love to work with you.' So I don't make lists anymore."

The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star loved the “physical comedy” she got to do in her new film and exploring a new side of her talent - that also stars Jamie Lee Curtis - as she is usually in “serene” roles, such ones that involve martial arts.

Michelle said: "What I really enjoyed doing [in Everything Everywhere All at Once] was the physical comedy, which I've not really done before. You've seen me in martial arts films — I'm always serene. I know exactly what I'm doing. I am the teacher, the mentor. And suddenly in this one, [my character] Evelyn Wang, she knows nothing. She's a very ordinary, aging housewife who's got so many troubles in her head. It was really fun."