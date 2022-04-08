Samuel L. Jackson "loves" getting to play Nick Fury.

The 73-year-old actor has played the role of the super-spy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise for a total of 11 films so far and claimed that there is "special" about a guy who has "no superpowers" in a superhero series.

He said: "I love Nick Fury. Of course. Come on. He’s a guy who has no superpowers, who’s in charge of people who have superpowers, and they let him be. That’s something special about him. He’s a leader of men that are very different, in another kind of way."

The 'Pulp Fiction' star went on to explain that it is "very satisfying" to be a part of the comic book series he has admired since childhood, noting that he still buys comic books and that it "means something" to be part of Marvel's "cultural canon."

He told Collider: "It’s very satisfying to be a part of a world that I admired for so long when I was a kid. I still buy comic books. I still go to comic book stores. I still read them. But to be able to be that character in that, it’s the same as when I was doing Afro Samurai, or any of those comic book characters. It means something to be part of a cultural canon that people revere and that they respect, in another way."

Samuel also claimed that because he has been playing the role for so many years, he knows how the character should be portrayed, despite writers sometimes telling him to play it like some of his previous "smart a**" characters."

He added: " I’ve been doing Nick Fury for so long, I know what he sounds like and I know how he thinks and how he feels. I know writers sit at home and write. If the writer is a fan of that kind of thing – the superhero genre – they know how to do it. I’ve had directors who have written comic books, so when they say, 'Say it the way I wrote it,” you can go, 'Okay, so we’re doing comic book speak.' Then, I’ll have directors who’ll say, 'Say it like Nick Fury would say it!' or Say it like you as Nick Fury would say it' which means, 'Say it like Jules [from 'Pulp Fiction']or Ordell ([from 'Jackie Brown'], or any of those smart-a** characters that you’ve played before.."