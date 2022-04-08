Twitter has limited content from more than 300 officials in the Russian government.

The micro-blogging platform has taken the decision in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the sanctions also apply to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Twitter has confirmed that these blacklisted accounts will no longer be recommended in timelines or notifications.

More broadly, Twitter warned that it would restrict access to "the open internet while they're engaged in armed conflict".

The social media platform acknowledged that it cannot allow Russian government officials to post freely on Twitter, while the site is limited in Russia.

Twitter warned that the situation "creates a harmful information imbalance".

Yoel Roth, the Head of Site Integrity at Twitter, has discussed the company's approach towards Russia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Yoel said: "When a government that's engaged in armed conflict is blocking or limiting access to online services within their country, while they themselves continue to use those same services to advance their positions and viewpoints - that creates a harmful information imbalance."

He also denied that Twitter's response has been retaliatory.

He explained: "To be clear, this isn't a 'tit-for-tat' policy, where if you block Twitter then you get de-amplified by Twitter - this enforcement will occur whether Twitter is blocked or not."