Jessica Simpson has proudly shown off her body in a bikini snap after losing 100 pounds for the third time.

The 41-year-old pop star and designer, who’s struggled with yo-yo dieting over the years, has put her recent weight loss down to “hard work” and “determination “.

Taking to Instagram to show off her sculpted physique in one of her own brand's two-piece: “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!

Hard work

Determination

Self Love

“I enjoyed a good proud cry today.” (sic)"

The mother-of-three – who has daughters Birdie Mae, three, Maxwell Drew, nine, and son Ace Knute, eight, with husband Eric Johnson – said she weighed 240 pounds after giving birth to her third child.

Jessica, who revealed her 100-pound post-baby weight loss back in September 2019, completely ditched the scales.

Personal trainer Harley Pasternak, who worked with Jessica to slim down in six months, took a holistic approach instead.

He said: “I never work with scales,

“My work with her is more about the habits she’s created and kept up. And as a byproduct of doing these habits, she lost 100 pounds.

“The difference between this and the other times was that she worked out, yes, but her transformation was more about what she did on her own time,

“I’ve kind of helped her come back after each baby, and this is a bit different, in that she said she was tipping the scales at 240 [post-delivery]. This is sort of the aggregate of being pregnant nonstop for a decade, and so we had a little more of a challenge between this and the other ones."