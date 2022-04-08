Kim Kardashian held hands with Pete Davidson at the premiere of 'The Kardashians'.

The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to rap star Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 - has been dating 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete, 28, since October, and the pair were spotted holding hands at the launch of Kim's family's new Hulu show.

Speaking at the event, Kim said: "He’s here to support me. It’s my thing."

However, the couple did not walk the red carpet, with the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who is at the centre of a comeback series that once again charts the ups and downs of the famous klan - joking the comic was "hiding" as it's "not his thing".

She told 'E! News' Daily Pop: "He's hiding! I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here."

The SKIMS founder - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her ex-husband - attended the star-studded premiere along with sisters Kourtney, 42, and Khloe, 37, as well as matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, and also explained that there was a degree of hesitancy about sharing her love life on screen again.

Asked if she was hesitant about putting her new relationship in the show, she said: "Absolutely, absolutely! I wanted to make sure that we were gonna be - I just didn't want to meet someone, go on a date and then talk about it on the show. I waited."