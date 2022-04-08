An investigation has highlighted "weaknesses with Amazon's review system".

Which? has found that headphones on Amazon from some third-party sellers have misleading reviews for other products.

In fact, during an investigation earlier this year, nine out of ten of the top-rated headphones on the site had positive reviews for unrelated items.

Which? director of policy Rocio Concha said: "Unscrupulous businesses are exploiting weaknesses with Amazon's review system, leaving shoppers at risk of buying products boosted by thousands of bogus five-star reviews."

She added that more evidence is needed to "protect people from these unfair practices".

In response to the accusations, Amazon said: "We have now taken appropriate enforcement action against the product listings and sellers in question.

"We have clear guardrails in place to prevent products from being incorrectly grouped, either due to human error or abuse.

"Our proactive measures detect and block the vast majority of abuse in our store automatically: however, we are disappointed when bad actors evade our system and we will continue to innovate and invest in our tools and processes."

The issue first came to light thanks to buyer Alistair Soames.

He said: "I read the reviews and many were absolute nonsense. It was the pictures that gave it away - I saw a shower curtain and thought 'hang on a second, what has that got to do with headphones?'"