Kris Jenner encouraged Kourtney Kardashian's decision to get "practice married".

The 42-year-old star and Travis Barker walked down the aisle at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on Monday (04.04.22), and although they didn't have a marriage license at the time, Kris still welcomed the move.

Kris, 66, told her daughter: "Hey honey, live your life."

The reality star joked that her daughter is "coining a new phrase" after deciding to tie the knot without a marriage license.

Speaking to E! News' 'Daily Pop', Kris admitted: "You never know what's gonna happen."

Kris was also asked whether the marriage was captured by the cameras for their new reality series, 'The Kardashians'.

She replied: "We make it worth the wait."

Kourtney recently posted some photos of the ceremony on her Instagram account.

The brunette beauty wrote: "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement in October, and a source previously claimed that the reality star was "relaxed and laid back" about her wedding plans.

Kourtney - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with Scott Disick - was said to be making "most of the decisions" about their big day.

The insider said: "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."

Kourtney and Travis were also said to be planning a fairly low-key ceremony.

The source shared: "It won't be a huge event."