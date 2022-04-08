Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth have boarded the cast of 'Lonely Planet'.

The pair have signed up to star in the movie that is being written and directed by Susannah Grant for Netflix.

'Lonely Planet' is being billed as a love story set in Morocco but specific plot details are being kept under wraps. Grant will produce alongside Sarah Timberman and Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, with Kira Goldberg serving as creative lead for the streamer.

The movie continues the creative partnership between Netflix and 3dot, who have also worked on the streamer's upcoming thriller series 'Anatomy of a Scandal'.

The two companies will also collaborate on adaptations of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestseller 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' and Dianna Cardwell's memoir 'Rockaway'.

Laura, 55, is set to reprise her role as Dr. Ellie Sattler in the upcoming movie 'Jurassic World Dominion' alongside fellow original stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm respectively.

Director Colin Trevorrow insists that the trio will have a vital part to play in the story and have not been brought back just to please fans.

He said: "I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie.

"It is very much an ensemble and that element, the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."