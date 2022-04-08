Ireland Baldwin has insisted her father, Alec Baldwin, and his family's life is "none of [her] business".

The 26-year-old model has lashed out after appearing on Instagram Live and being asked questions about her actor dad, who is set to become a father for the eighth time.

Ireland says people are "alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family".

At the end of a lengthy typed-out message on the social media app, she wrote: “Lastly, I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family.

“I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business.”

Ireland - whose mother is Kim Basinger - insisted she's busy living her own life with her musician boyfriend, André Allen Anjos, and their foster dogs.

She then brought up the fact people dispute how she makes her money and said she's not only a model but a screenwriter.

She said: “I smoke weed, I eat good food, and I mind MY own business."

Ireland added how “people also love to get into the topic of what I do for a living.”

Alec and his wife Hilaria already have Carmen, eight, and María Lucía, 13 months, and sons Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, and Eduardo, 18 months.

His spouse took to Instagram to announce the happy news just five months after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed when a gun went off on the set of his movie 'Rust' last October.

She wrote: "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! (sic)"

Hilaria went on to claim that the baby is a "bright spot" in their lives as she "looked forward" to sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers after a lengthy break from social media.

She wrote on Instagram: "Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I've missed you during my break from social media…I'm back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call 'life.' Our love to you and your loved ones. (sic)"