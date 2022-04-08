Scott Disick made his red carpet debut with model Rebecca Donaldson at the premiere of Hulu's 'The Kardashians'.

Just days after being spotted in Malibu having lunch, and then heading to celebrity hotspot Catch and On the Rox on Tuesday (06.04.22), Scott and the 27-year-old beauty walked hand-in-hand at the launch of the Kardashian and Jenner family's new reality show at Hollywood's Goya Studios.

The 38-year-old socialite dated Kourtney Kardashian - who just got married to Travis Barker in Las Vegas, though it wasn't legally binding - from 2005 until 2015 and has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with her.

Scott was a regular on the family's long-running show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' since it first aired back in 2007.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Scott "doesn't like the idea" of ex Kourtney having more children.

The reality star is reportedly not keen on the idea of his former partner having children with fiance Travis Barker despite it being "very important" to them.

The insider said: "Kourtney and Travis want to have a child of their own together. It’s very important – and exciting -- to them. Scott doesn't like the idea of Kourtney and Travis growing their family, but the rest of the family is very supportive."

Kourtney, 42, got engaged to the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer - who has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, from his with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - back in October 2021 after less than a year of dating.

The loved-up pair are trying for a baby and documented their IVF journey for the new show.

In a clip, Kourtney admitted the process "hasn't been the most amazing experience" and she was particularly unimpressed by "rude" trolls online commenting on the weight she's gained as a result.

She said in a confessional: “Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF.

“Like, it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

And in another conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, the Poosh founder opened up about the side effects of the medication for the fertility treatment, which brought on menopause.

She said: “Every single person on social media is always like ‘Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s pregnant, Kourtney’s gained so much weight.

"It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through. The medication they’re giving me, they put me into menopause. … Literally into menopause.”

Kris asked: “Based off of what, a drug?”

Kourtney confirmed: “Yes.” said in a confessional: “Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF."