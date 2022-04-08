Serena Williams has hinted that she could return to tennis at Wimbledon.

The American tennis legend has been out of action for a year after withdrawing from The Championships in the first round last year with an ankle injury.

Williams also missed the 2021 Olympics and US Open with a hamstring injury and was also absent from the Australian Open earlier this year but has now given an indication about a possible return.

During an Instagram story with NFL star Aaron Rodgers at a Bitcoin conference in Miami, the 40-year-old star said: "We've been talking about my comeback and he's been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can't wait!"

When Rodgers asked if she would wait until the US Open before making a return, Williams replied: "Wimbledon's before the US Open, I've got to play Wimbledon first. Exciting!"

The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently suggested that she had no idea when she would retire from tennis and was simply "living for the day".

Williams said: "I think every tennis player thinks about the R-word [retirement] as soon as they hit five years because tennis is so intense, it’s literally 11 months out of the year.

"But I don’t know. I’m living for the day and I always tell people, ‘I’m not planning for tomorrow, only in business, and when it comes to tennis, I’m planning just for today."

Williams could also relate to the struggles of Naomi Osaka after she was heckled at Indian Wells after she suffered a similar experience at the same event in 2001.

She said: "That was my whole life, trying to prove to people that I was better than that [their meanness].

"And that’s what I’m doing now in a different way. I love proving that athletes can turn and have an amazing career."