Dizzee Rascal has been spared jail after assaulting his former fiancée.

The 'Bonkers' hitmaker was handed a one-year restraining order and 24-week curfew after he was found guilty of assaulting his former partner Cassandra Jones in June 2021.

It means he cannot visit Jones and will need to abide by an 8pm to 6am curfew for six months.

Dizzee, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, had denied assault by beating but the judge in last month's trial claimed he had been "abusive and aggressive".

The case at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard that the rapper had assaulted Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a "chaotic" argument.

Dizzee was "frustrated" over custody arrangements over their children and the pair had an argument when he dropped his daughter off at his former partner's house. The star was accused of causing injuries to her arm in the row.

The pair had two children before separating in February 2021.

Following the guilty verdict, Dizzee smashed a photographer's camera outside court after knocking it from the snapper's hands and throwing it across the road.

District judge Polly Gledhill, sentencing the grime artist at London Croydon Magistrates' Court, told him that she wanted him to work on how on he behaves as he "lost his temper and used violence" in the incident.

She told Dizzee that he had shown "no remorse for this matter" and continued to blame Jones even though she was the "victim" in the case.

He was handed the 12-month restraining order after the judge said she was "satisfied" that it was a "necessary and proportionate" measure.