Katie Price wants her new Ferrari to look "really bold and different".

The 43-year-old star is currently serving a driving ban, but that hasn't discouraged her from acquiring a £179,000 Ferrari from Lisa Marie Brown.

Lisa, 41 - who is currently designing the pink sports car - shared: "The Ferrari is the one Katie was interested in but we haven’t finalised the details yet.

"We’ll be looking at that in the next few weeks and making it happen."

Lisa and Katie have been working together over recent weeks to help design the perfect vehicle.

The former glamour model - who has been banned from driving on five occasions - is hoping to create "something that will stand out".

Lisa told The Sun Online: "She really liked the white interior and we’ve got some ideas of how to spec that up.

"She wants something really bold and different, something that will stand out. I think that’s why we got on so well."

In September, Katie crashed her BMW on a country road when she drink-driving while disqualified.

The TV star was subsequently given a 16-week suspended sentence and a further driving ban at Crawley Magistrates Court.

Lisa said: "She mentioned the ban but she’s looking towards the future and what’s next when she can get back on the road."

Katie was declared bankrupt in 2019 and she still owes £3.2 million to creditors.

But Lisa hasn't discussed the issue with her and she's simply excited to collaborate with Katie.

She shared: "We didn’t talk about anything like that at this stage.

"Initially, it’s just about the design of the supercar. Katie’s passionate about cars, like me, and it’s exciting to collaborate."

Meanwhile, a source explained Katie is "planning to pay for the car in installments now she’s back to earning money again".