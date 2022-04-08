Paris Jackson has become the new face of KVD Beauty.

The 24-year-old model has starred in her first beauty campaign for the brand's new Tattoo Pencil Liner.

Paris said: "As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity.

"I also appreciate how the brand brings tattoos and cosmetics together in such a beautiful way. Paired with the fact that they’re 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, this partnership with KVD Beauty feels truly organic and I cannot wait for all the exciting things to come."

Tara Loftis, the global vice president of marketing and public relations at KVD Beauty, is thrilled to be working with Paris.

She hailed the model as an "inspiring, powerful woman".

Tara said: "Paris exemplifies so much of what KVD Beauty stands for - kindness, discovery and individuality, to name a few.

"As graceful as she is beautiful, we are so excited to be partnering with such an inspiring, powerful woman as our new brand ambassador and the face of Tattoo Pencil Liner. We know this partnership will be a great success, and there’s no one we’d rather work with than Paris for this exciting journey."

Meanwhile, Paris previously admitted that her late father shaped the person she's become.

Speaking about Michael Jackson - who died in June 2009, aged 50 - she explained: "My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated and not just showing us, like, the glitz and glam - like hotel-hopping, five-star places.

"It was also like we saw everything: we saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum."