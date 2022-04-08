Alexander Wang is returning with a runway show on April 19.

The 38-year-old designer has not shown a runway collection since 2019, after facing several sexual assault allegations - but he's now announced plans for a show in Chinatown in Los Angeles.

The upcoming event has been given the title of Fortune City and will feature a runway presentation of the designer’s 2022 collections.

The show will also feature a night market and live music, and the public has been invited to attend the show.

The designer was born in San Francisco to Taiwanese parents. And Fortune City has been created to help celebrate the influence of Asian cultures, WWD reports.

Chinatown Corporation, an historic preservation organisation, has joined forces with Alexander to help to create the show and support its themes.

Meanwhile, the designer previously admitted that he pays attention to every detail at his show.

Speaking about his approach to catwalk presentations, he explained: "It’s always been more than just about product.

"With shows, everything from the music, to the lighting, to the venue has equal importance, because it’s the experience. Being able to communicate it, deliver it, and present it in a way that the audience really understands the context is important to me. It’s not just, ‘Okay, here you go, 30 looks. Write your order.’ I like giving people a certain kind of escape, even if it’s just for 10 or 15 minutes."

Alexander is also determined to continue to surprise people.

He said: "I think it’s important to constantly have that kind of motivation to be able to give people something new to experience."