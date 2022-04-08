Rosie Huntington-Whitley loves eating pies.

The 34-year-old model has "always had a liking for pies" - but Rosie admits she also has to "ration" how many she eats.

She told Great British Life magazine: "I have always had a liking for pies but you have to ration things like that! I've always had a great appetite, probably all that running around outdoors started that.

"Working-out regularly is a necessary evil. You have to work at being a model, it doesn't just happen by accident. You do have to exercise but it is not really a chore, it becomes part of your life and you would feel a bit strange if you didn't."

Rosie is one of the most sought-after stars in the modelling world.

But the British beauty insists there's plenty of hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

Reflecting on her success, Rosie shared: "Make no mistake though, a lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes. To keep in shape for modelling work you cannot just sit around putting on make-up, you have to exercise and take note of what you are eating."

Rosie has Jack, four, and Isabella, two months, with actor Jason Statham. And the model is keen to balance her career with her parental responsibilities.

She said: "I have still have many modelling assignments in the diary and I would like to do some more acting but I am also a mum and have to make sure that I have priorities.

"For now it is probably more of the same - more travelling, more being in front of cameras and more trips home to Devon."