Boris Becker is facing a jail sentence after being found guilty of four charges relate to bankruptcy.

The 54-year-old former tennis player was found guilty of four charged under the Insolvency Act relating to his bankruptcy in 2017 following the trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Becker, who won three Wimbledon titles during his career, was acquitted of a further 20 counts in court on Friday (08.04.22).

The six-time Grand Slam winner had been accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two of his Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying off his debts.

Becker had described how he was "shocked" and "embarrassed" after being declared bankrupt in 2017 over an unpaid loan of over £3 million on his estate on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The German sports star, who has lived in Britain for the past decade, said he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets and even offered up his wedding ring.

The court heard how Becker had acted on expert advice from those who managed his life.

The tennis star had claimed that he was left in financial difficulty after a costly divorce from his first wife Barbara Becker, which he says cost him around £38 million of his career earnings.

But the court heard how he received around 1.13 million euros (£950,000) from the sale of a Mercedes dealership he owned in Germany – which was paid into a business account described as a "piggy bank" used for personal expenses.

The sports star also transferred hundreds of thousands of pounds to other accounts including his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely 'Lily' Becker.

Becker was found guilty on four counts of the Insolvency Act, including removal of property, concealing debt and two for failing to disclose estate.

The tennis ace has been bailed ahead of sentencing, which is due to take place on 29 April.

Becker faces a jail sentence carrying a maximum of seven years for each count.