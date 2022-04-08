Rosie Huntington-Whiteley misses Devon because she is a “country girl at heart”.

The supermodel-and-actress lived in Malibu, California, for years with her long-term partner Jason Statham but the couple sold their mansion for $18.5 million to move to the Chelsea district of London.

Rosie, 34, was born in Devon city Plymouth before moving to market town Tavistock, also located South West English county, and she admits that part of the world is still her favourite.

In an interview with Great British LIFE, she said: "I'm a country girl at heart,

"I didn't always realise that but I do now. My work has taken me all over the world and the more I have travelled the more I have missed my roots in Devon."

She added: "I was born in Plymouth but we moved to Tavistock when I was quite young,

"We lived on a farm and I spent a lot of time outdoors, sometimes because my mother insisted upon it so that she could get a little peace.

"As well as the lovely Devon countryside I had sheep, pigs, horses, chickens and ducks all around me and it was great. I think I was an outdoor girl then and I still am at heart. I especially loved the horses and that has never really changed either.

"I didn't know much about London in those early days but reading copies of glossy magazines like Vogue with my mother helped me realise that there was an exciting world in London and other cities. It seemed to me to be very glamorous and totally different to life on the farm. I loved living in the country but I was keen to sample the magic of the big city too."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who has two children, four-year-old son Jack and two-month-old daughter Isabella with the 'Crank' actor - enjoys getting to visit so many wonderful cities for her work but she can't help but be "in love" with Devon life.

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star said: "Devon, I am still in love with it,

"I spend a lot of my time living in LA which is lovely. I spend a lot of time in other major cities too. There might be the glamour and fun to enjoy in a city but the real beauty is in the countryside and especially in my home county where the people are so nice and ready to volunteer smile for no particular reason.

"The country air smells so fresh and I still love to see the sheep, the pigs, the ducks, chickens and, of course, the horses. Whenever I am here and I really don't like to be away for very long, I just find it all so relaxing and lovely. It is home to me.

"I have said before that of all the places I have had photo shoots, I have really liked quite a few of them but I would still love to do a photo shoot on the moors of Devon which have a fantastic combination of challenging countryside and sheer beauty."