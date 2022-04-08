The Skywalker Saga has quickly become the biggest Lego game to release on Steam, as well as one of the most popular Steam games right now.

Beating a record set by Marvel’s Super Heroes, The Skywalker Saga had a whopping 82,000 concurrent users, which eclipses the record set by Marvel’s Super Heroes which had just under 6,000 players.

The Skywalker Saga was beating out heavy-hitter titles like Team Fortress 2, and Rainbow Six Siege, with almost double the players on titles such as Rocket League and even Terraria.

This number doesn’t even factor in console players, which just goes to show the level of success this game has had compared to its predecessors.

Time will tell exactly what level of success we’ll see for this title, but as it stands it is shaping up to be the most successful Lego game yet.