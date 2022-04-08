‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’ is set to get a New Game Plus mode at the end of April, Techland has confirmed.

The studio previously teased plans to introduce new features to the survival horror game last month, when lead game designer Tymon Smektała revealed in an interview with Game Informer that features requested by fans including new difficulty tiers, a Photo Mode, and a New Game Plus mode were on the way.

At the time, he didn’t reveal exactly when they would be arriving. Now, however, in an update posted to the official ‘Dying Light 2’ Twitter account, Techland has revealed that a New Game Plus mode will be arriving with patch 3 later this month.

The tweet read: “Our team is working hard on patch 3 for DL2 Stay Human. It will be one of the biggest patches we've released so far. Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City. We're planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month.”

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that ‘Dying Light 2’s first story DLC won’t follow on from the events of the game’s ending but will instead occur “sideways to the main events”.