‘Dancing With the Stars’ is moving to Disney Plus.

The long-running star studded latin and ballroom competition show is relocating to the streaming service after 16 years - and 30 seasons - on ABC after being renewed for two more seasons.

Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a statement: "Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series.”

He praised the programme’s “broad appeal” and “overwhelming popularity” and how it will fit in with their other content.

Kareem said: “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

The slot on ABC - which is owned by the Walt Disney Company - is expected to be replaced with “several Monday Night Football Games,” along with other content on the network.

They said in a statement: "After over 30 seasons of the program on ABC, including two spin-offs, Dancing With the Stars will move off of ABC this fall in order for the network to showcase several Monday Night Football games as well as develop and invest in new and future programming.”

Last season’s Mirrorball - which was judged by professionals Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli and hosted by Tyra Banks - was won by NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert.