Michelle Pfeiffer says her husband David E Kelley used his kids getting lice as material for one of his television shows.

The ‘Scarface’ star - who has two now-adult children Claudia, 29, and John Henry, 27, with the ‘Ally McBeal’ creator - shared that her 66-year-old husband stole from their domestic life while appearing on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on Friday (08.04.22).

The 63-year-old actress told hosts Kelly Ripa and "One of them got hair lice in elementary school, and it took three of us working on these kids' heads to get rid of those nits."

"And I turned to [Kelley] and said, 'If I see this in one of these shows…' And of course, it was in one of his shows."

Michelle made the revelation after Kelly claimed wondered sometimes if David “wrote that for Michelle”.

The 51-year-old television personality said: "I watch certain characters and think to myself, 'I bet he wrote that for Michelle.'"

Her 47-year-old co-host incorrectly guessed the show as the HBO limited series ‘The Undoing’ that starred Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman, however she wouldn’t say which show it ended up in.

Michelle said: "No. My kids are adults now, I am not nit-picking on their heads anymore."

Recently, the ‘Grease 2’ star gushed that “nobody” matches the ‘Big Little Lies’ creator at writing for women.

She said: "Nobody writes better for women than he does."

However, Michelle ruled out ever working with him as she thinks its “too risky” for their marriage.

Michelle said: "It's unbelievable. And yet, I value our relationship more than a good part, and I just think it's too risky.”