Kathryn Hays has died, aged 88.

The ‘As the World Turns’ star passed away on 25th March but no cause of death has been revealed.

The soap star - who worked on the long- running show for 38 years from 1972 to 2010- began her career the 60s with roles on shows such as ‘Hawaiian Eye’, ‘Dr Kildare’, ‘Route 66’, ‘Bonanza’ and ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E. In 1966, Kathryn was cast as Elizabeth Reynolds in ‘The Road West’ for 29 episodes.

In addition, she starred in the 1968 episode of ‘Star Trek’ named ‘The Empath’ as the titular character named, who went by Gem.

Throughout her career, Kathryn appeared in 40 different television series with her last being a 2007 episode of ‘Law and Order: SUV’.

Her soap co-star Don Hasting paid tribute to their on-screen “relationship” saying they were “like brother and sister”.

He said: “Our relationship as Bob and Kim [Hastings] was as close as Kathryn and my relationship, except we were not married. We were more like brother and sister and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her.”

The sometime Broadway star - who tread the boards in ‘Showboat’ and ‘Follies’ - is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sherri and Bob Mancusi, her three grandchildren Kate, Cameron and Garrett Wells and her great-grandson Jack.