‘The Real’ has been cancelled after eight seasons.

The talk show - which is hosted by Loni Love, Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins - is ending.

According to PEOPLE magazine, representatives from Warner Brothers and Telepictures confirmed the sad news on Friday (08.04.22).

Loni and Garcelle both addressed the heartbreaking news on their social media pages.

The 50-year-old comic blamed “Covid costs” as the final blow for the roundtable panel show.

Loni said on Instagram: "In the end The Real cast crew did everything we could to scale the show down. We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show.."

She added: "It's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons of show"

Garcelle - who also stars on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' - called her time on the show “a fun ride” on Twitter.

The 55-year-old reality television personality said: “It was a fun ride!! Got to with a [sic] group of amazing women and crew [three praying hands emoji]

Adrienne and Jeannie are yet to comment on the end of the show, which first debuted in 2013 with an original hosting lineup of Jeannie, Loni, actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and singer Tamar Braxton. Amanda Seales also served on the hosting panel but left after a couple of months.

Since their time on air, they picked up three Daytime Emmy Awards - including outstanding entertainment talk show hosts in 2018 - and two NAACP Image Awards.

After the ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and ‘the Jenny Jones Show’, ‘The Real’ was Warner Brothers longest running syndicated talk show.