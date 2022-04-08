Lindsay Lohan says she was “embarrassed” to be scolded by Jane Fonda about being late.

The ‘Mean Girls’ star was reprimanded by the ‘9 to 5’ star when she left her “waiting” on set of the 2007 comedy ‘Georgia Rule’, something that led to it “never” happening again.

The 35-year-old actress told Vogue: “I remember I was like three minutes late, and it was out that I was like three hours late. It was three minutes.”

“And [Fonda] was waiting for me tapping her feet being like, ‘Lindsay, we’re all waiting,’”

Lindsay admitted to be “nervous” to work with Jane - who is the daughter of the late actor Henry Fonda and the sister of the late Peter Fonda - but learnt a lot from the ‘Grace and Frankie’ star, such as “being a female on set and how she takes charge.”

Lindsay said: “I just really admired her and learned so much from her.”

She also revealed that she wanted to play Regina George in the 2004 teen movie movie but director Mark Waters and writer Tina Fey

She said: “Mark Waters, the director, was insistent that I played Cady and so was Tina. They were like, ‘No, no, no you’re the lovable one, you have to play Cady.’ So I was so eager to get into the transitional part of, ‘OK, let’s get to the pretty part of Cady.’”

The ‘Freaky Friday’ star is slated to appear in the Netflix original Christmas movie - due out later this year - opposite the former ‘Glee’ star Chord Overstreet.