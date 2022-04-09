Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had a “magical” Sesame Street celebration for their son Dakota's first birthday.

The couple marked their child’s major milestone by making his “dream come true” with “the amazing people over at Sesame Place in San Diego”.

Underneath a photo of them with Elmo, the 41-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: "Just want to send out a BIG thank you to the amazing people over at Sesame Place in San Diego for hosting my son's first birthday. They made a little boy's dreams come true. And my son also had a great time."

The 34-year-old actress also offered her gratitude to the “amazing people” at Sesame Place, quipping they made “BOTH my boys dreams come true” and that they put on “the most amazing magical birthday for our son.”

Brenda added: “We had so much fun!”

Earlier this year, the former ‘Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ star shared how she and the ‘Home Alone’ star were both “very hands-on parents”, opting not to have a nanny, but help from her mother instead.

Brenda said: "My fiancé and I are very hands-on. We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born... When I was working, my mom would bring [my son] to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day. People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester, to my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."

She added: "I think when you and your partner have kids, especially the first few months, you don't have the patience to be polite with each. Being communicative when you need help is so important. Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I'll be putting my son down and my partner is like, 'Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.'"