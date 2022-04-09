Ashley Greene says she “had a big old crush” on Jackson Rathbone while working on ‘Twilight’.

The 35-year-old actress admitted her true feelings for her 37-year-old co-star and her on-screen love interest Jasper Cullen in the film series based on the series of books by Stephenie Meyer while on the podcast ‘The Twilight Effect’ she does with Melanie Howe on Tuesday (05.04.22).

Ashley said: "I had a big old crush on Jackson Rathbone while we were filming.”

Melanie then asked her if the attraction was quick to come, to which the ‘CBCB’ star - who played Alice Cullen - said: “Kinda.”

Ashley - who appeared with Jackson and her other co-stars such as Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and Kristen Stewart in all five movies in the series; ‘Twilight’, ‘New Moon’, ‘Eclipse’, ‘Breaking Dawn: Part One’ and ‘Breaking Dawn: Part Two’ - gushed how “super cute” she found him.

She said: "Our first encounter, I was like, 'This dude's super cute and a Southern gentleman.' I was like, 'Oh, OK, I'm into it. He sings, he taught me how to swing dance. And he's supposed to be my lifetime love on-screen and I was like, 'This is gonna be easy.'"

The ‘Summer’s Blood’ star believes that Jackson "had to have known about her romantic feelings, but "if he did know, he just wasn't into me."

Ashley - who married Paul Khoury in 2018, with she is expecting her first child later this year - labelled it “a harmless crush”.

She said: "I also hadn't developed the skill set of creating on-screen chemistry and separating that,” before admitting that she let go of it during filming because "at a certain point, you can only crush so hard until your dreams are just broken."

Ashley - who dated other stars such as Joe Jonas - clarified that she was not “hopelessly waiting for him.”

She said: "I wasn't just like, chilling, hopelessly waiting for him.”