Alicia Vikander's eight-month-old son owns more clothing than she does.

The 33-year-old actress has admitted that her baby Mark - who she shares with her 45-year-old actor husband Michael Fassbender - owns “much more stuff” than she does.

The ‘Irma Vep’ star admitted that she likes to pack lightly, which is likely influenced by the fact that growing up, her family didn’t have a lot of luxuries.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine Alicia recalled being thrilled the first time she saw a pool at a hotel in Turkey when she was a teenager.

Alicia explained: “I don’t own much. … [My son] has much more stuff than me right now.”

She added that she generally packs just one suitcase containing “two pairs of jeans and three sweaters” when she travels.

Alicia also explained that despite her modest childhood she considers her upbringing in Sweden to be “amazing".

The ‘Tomb Raider’ star - who left her mother's home at 15 years old to study ballet - said: "I had an amazing childhood. I’m fortunate to have a really solid base, emotionally, with friends and family I’m very close to.”

Alicia admitted that even though she generally packs just a few outfits when travelling, she loves dressing up for red carpet events for her movies.

She said: “I get excited about dressing up. People come and see us at a premiere dressed up and walking these carpets, and that’s fun, of course. But that’s the illusion of what the industry is. [But it’s really] interest, and passion, and a will to make something. It’s four months where a bunch of strangers work 15-hour days, six days a week, and don’t sleep.”