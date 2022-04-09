Helena Christensen wants to “live forever” and would willingly let a vampire bite her to grant her immortality.

The 53-year-old fashion icon doesn't want to die and is "so ready to live forever" that she would become a blood-sucking creature of the night, just like Dracula, in order to never pass on.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, she said: “It comes from being frustrated that everything will end at some point. So if I don’t plan ahead too far, I keep the future a little bit at bay.

“It p***** me off no end that I’ll die one day and not experience the future. If a vampire passed by me in the night I would totally give my neck. I’m so ready to live forever.”

Helena shot to fame in the 1990s, first achieving global recognition when she appeared in the video for Chris Isaak's song 'Wicked Game' and then conquered the catwalk and advertising market, becoming one of the original Victoria's Secret Angels.

The Danish supermodel isn't surprised that a lot of '90s clothing and pop culture is being revisited now, because it was such an awesome decade to live through.

She said: "There’s always been a lot of interest in it because the ‘90s were just great. I mean, how often do you sit and surf for movie and you’re like, ‘I just want to watch a great ‘90s action movie?’”

In the interview, Helena also discussed what it was like to be one of 'The Magnificent Seven' supermodels along with Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Elle Macpherson and Claudia Schiffer.

She mused: “I see Cindy quite a lot. Every time she comes to New York, we hang out, and when I go to LA we hang out. I’ve seen Karen [Elson] a bit, Christy [Turlington] a bit.

“We all had that unique trajectory. We went through the same situation, living a very intense, different life. Leaving your friends back home and going on this strange journey … that will always bind us together. I mean, I still cannot believe it. I wake up and go, ‘Oh my God, what?!’ I will never really understand what happened, it was so fast in a way that it’s still coming back to me.”