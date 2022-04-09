The UK government has called on broadband firms to make their service more affordable for low-income households.

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries insists it's vital that these companies try to promote discounted broadband.

Dorries have written a letter to broadband suppliers and pointed out that just one to two percent of Universal Credit claimants are making the most of their potential benefits.

The MP also argued that more must be done to increase awareness of discount broadband offers for low-income households.

Matthew Upton, the director of policy at Citizen's Advice, welcomed efforts to apply pressure to broadband firms.

He told the BBC: "We're hearing shocking stories of people on the lowest incomes struggling to get by and yet they're missing out on affordable broadband deals.

"It's good to see the government applying more pressure on firms to do more to help people move onto social tariffs, but if it still doesn't work they must consider other options."

On the other hand, Rebecca McDonald, the senior economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, claimed the promoting tariffs is "no substitute for meaningful action to protect peoples' incomes, as we face the biggest squeeze on living standards in generations".

She added: "At a bare minimum, the government must increase benefits in line with inflation as soon as possible, to protect those most at risk of hardship."