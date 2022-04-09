Kristin Cavallari is "in a good place to be dating".

The 35-year-old star - who was married to Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2020 - has recently returned to the dating scene and she finally feels ready to find love once again.

Kristin shared: "I am open to dating right now, yeah. This is the first time in a few years where I am in a good place to be dating."

The blonde beauty - who has Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, six, with her ex-husband - is also open to getting married again.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I totally would. I want to because I think this time around it would be very different, and that excites me."

However, Kristin has rubbished suggestions that she's dating Tyler Cameron.

The celebrity duo recently teamed up for a steamy photo shoot, but Kristin insisted they're not dating and are simply friends.

The TV star - who has her own jewellery line called Uncommon James - said: "Tyler is the sweetest human being on the planet, such a great guy, I was so impressed with him.

"I hired him to play my love interest in our fall campaign video. There is nothing going on. Great guy, [but] we are not dating, I promise."

Kristin and Jay announced their split via a joint statement on social media in April 2020.

They said on Instagram at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family. (sic)"