Simon Cowell is leaving a "substantial amount" of his fortune to animal charities.

The 62-year-old TV star recently made a will for the very first time, and Simon has admitted to leaving a significant sum - thought to be in the region of £20 million - to various animal charities, such as the Dogs Trust and London’s Battersea Dogs Home.

He said: "The will covers everything I care about - the charities I support.

"Look, I hadn’t made a will until recently as I never thought I was going to die. At one point, as you know, I was thinking about being frozen, until I realised they actually chop your head off.

"So when I realised I was just going to be a floating head, it was like, ‘Well, that doesn’t sound like a lot of fun’. So that idea went out the window.

"Finally, I realised I was gonna die and that I had made absolutely no provisions whatsoever."

Simon - who has an eight-year-old son called Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman - found writing his will to be a depressing experience.

But it's also given the outspoken star some "peace of mind".

Simon - who has worked with the likes of One Direction, Little Mix and Fifth Harmony during his career - told The Sun newspaper: "It was one of the most depressing things I’ve ever done, and one of the hardest.

"Unfortunately, you have to - and that day, when it comes, is like, ‘Christ, I’ve now got to sit and talk about my death for the next few hours’. It was dreadful. But the fact that I’ve done it now has given me peace of mind."