Geri Horner is set to skip Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding.

The 49-year-old pop star - who shot to fame alongside Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn's mum, in the Spice Girls - has decided not to attend the wedding in Florida and is instead heading to the Australian Grand Prix with her husband Christian Horner.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Geri has been accompanying Christian where possible on all of his work trips.

"This one is particularly far away but it is the Easter holidays so it was possible to make the journey.

"They are hoping to get some down time there too. With Christian busy with work she didn’t want to fly out to the States on her own."

Christian, 48, is the current Team Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team.

Geri was previously invited to Brooklyn's wedding alongside Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C, but she's instead planning to attend the grand prix in Melbourne.

Last year, meanwhile, Mel C revealed were Spice Girls are "constantly" talking about touring again.

The iconic pop group reunited for a series of shows in 2019, and Mel admitted she's keen for another reunion to take place in the coming years.

She shared: "This has to happen. We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on.

"Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe, when we can do it. What's tough is there's so many artists that want to get out there, and there's only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!'"

Melanie starred alongside Mel B, Emma and Geri for the comeback shows in 2019.

And the pop star revealed she'd also been "chipping away" at Victoria to join them on stage, after she opted out of the tour.

She said: "We would love to have her back onstage. In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage."