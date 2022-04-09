Brooklyn Beckham will reportedly take his wife's surname after they get married.

The couple are set to tie the knot later on Saturday (09.04.22) in a glitzy ceremony held at Nicola Peltz's family's luxury estate in Palm Beach, and after the pair say their 'I dos', Brooklyn is believed to be changing his name.

Following the wedding, Brooklyn will reportedly replace his middle name with Nicola's surname, with a source telling The Sun: "Brooklyn is head over heels for Nicola - it’s a huge sign of his commitment to her, and his love for her."

The photographer and chef, 23, also has a number of other tributes to Nicola in the form of tattoos, with him having an inking of her eyes on his skin as well as her name, too.

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding is set to be a big showbiz event, with many celebrities in attendance including Brooklyn's famous parents - David and Victoria Beckham - and his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Other famous guests include Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay, who were all spotted at the pre-party. However, it is believed Geri Horner - one of Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates - won't be in attendance as she is thought to be in Australia with her husband Christian Horner for the Australian Grand Prix.

The insider shared: "Geri has been accompanying Christian where possible on all of his work trips. This one is particularly far away but it is the Easter holidays so it was possible to make the journey. They are hoping to get some down time there too. With Christian busy with work she didn’t want to fly out to the States on her own."