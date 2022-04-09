Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz' wedding will have a gold and white theme.

The couple are set to tie the knot very soon, and as the preparations continue on the Peltz family's $76 million estate, the colour theme for the wedding has been revealed, with the happy couple opting for an opulent choice.

A number of marquees have been erected on the site in Palm Beach, with a star-studded guest list expected including Brooklyn's famous family - David and Victoria Beckham and their other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The three tents overlook the beautiful sea views near Nelson's family estate, whilst members of staff were seen putting up lighting and flooring nearby, with comfy seats and a bar area also in clear view.

It is expected to be a huge event, attended by multiple Hollywood A-listers and showbiz royalty, with it believed that Vogue magazine has secured a special deal to have the rights to the photographs from inside the celebrations.

A source said: "It's a nice event, not too big, it will be black tie. There is heavy security and the hundreds of guests have been asked not to share pictures of the bride and groom as they have an exclusive arrangement with Vogue, who will put pictures up on their website. Lots of the guests are bringing their own hair and make-up artists — it's that sort of event."

The pair got engaged in July 2020, six months after they went Instagram official with their relationship.

At the time, Brooklyn paid tribute to his bride-to-be, adding: "I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day."

Nicole added in her own post, sharing the happy news as she showed of her £250,000 emerald ring: "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side."