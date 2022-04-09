Jussie Smollett has released a new song claiming his innocence.

The 39-year-old actor was allowed to leave prison around three weeks ago, whilst his lawyers appeal against his conviction for staging a hate crime. He was found to have paid two men to attack him in a staged racist and homophobic attack.

Now Jussie has released a six minute long gospel song, which he has called Thank You God, with some of the lyrics saying: "It's like they’re hell-bent on not solving the crime / Taking out the elements of race and trans and homophobia that’s straight taking lives / But turn around and act like I’m the one that killed the strides."

In another verse of the track, he sings about not being "stupid enough" to kill his reputation.

He added: "I can’t be mad / Take my ego out / Some people searching for fame / Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this, this ain’t that situation / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation?"

Jussie also protested his innocence in the gospel track, adding: "Just simply to look like a victim like it’s something fun / Y’all better look at someone else, you got the wrong one."

The song's profits will be donated to the Rainbow Push Coalition, STB Safety and the Illinois Innocence Project, according to Jussie's Instagram account - which is currently being handled by his family.

Alongside a clip of the song, the caption read: "100% of the profits will be donated to @rpcoalition @illinoisinnocenceproject @stbsafety. With Love… - Jussie #ThankYouGod. (sic)"

Jussie was sentenced to 150 days in prison and was asked to pay US$140,000 in fines, but he has always maintained his innocence, insisting he wasn't responsible for what happened.