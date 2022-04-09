Mark Wahlberg says gaining weight "took a toll" on him.

The Hollywood actor had to pile on the pounds for his role in 'Father Stu' and he admits having to gain 30 pounds was very difficult for him, and he ate 11,000 calories a day to ensure he could put the weight on.

He said: "I put on 30 pounds and went from being a guy who was in fighting shape to a guy who was wheelchair-bound, suffering from a rare muscular degenerative disease. I was just turning 50 by the time we finished the movie, and I was eating 11,000 calories a day. That drastic weight gain really took a toll on me over the course of the last seven, eight months."

Mark tried his best to do it the "healthy way" and decided to eat bacon, eggs and steak amongst others.

He told EW: "I tried to do it in a healthy way. It was a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two baked potatoes, a Porterhouse steak, two bowls of white rice, and a glass of olive oil. The first two weeks were high proteins. The second two weeks were a lot of carbs. The last two weeks starches and then sodium, just to kind of get as bloated as possible."

Mark previously opened up about his tough exercise regime.

He explained: "I start out with steel oats, blueberries and peanut butter for breakfast. Then I have a protein shake, three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato at about 5:30 in the morning. At 8 o'clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30am, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olives, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce.

"Then at 1 o'clock I have a New York steak with green peppers. At 3.30pm, I have grilled chicken with bok choi. At 5.30/6 o'clock, I have a beautiful piece of halibut or cod or a seabass, with some vegetables, maybe some sautee potatoes and bok choi. And I have a lot of Aquahydrate during the day. That's it."