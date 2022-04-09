Brooklyn Beckham looked relaxed as he was spotted before his wedding later today.

The 23-year-old photographer and chef will tie the knot with Nicola Peltz on Saturday (09.04.22) in a stunning ceremony at Nicola's family's estate in Palm Beach, with many celebrity friends in attendance.

In new snaps ahead of the big day, Brooklyn was seen looking relaxed as he rode a golf cart around the estate, holding onto a dog as he made his way to survey how preparations were going.

He wore all white and smiled for the cameras as he cradled the pooch, a Bichon Frise, ahead of the big day, where he will say his 'I dos' in front of his famous family - David and Victoria Beckham, as well as his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Nicola's wealthy family will also be in attendance, as well as celebrity pals including Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria and tennis star Serena Williams, all who were spotted at the pre-wedding party yesterday.

A source said of today's nuptials: "It's a nice event, not too big, it will be black tie."

It is believed there is a social media ban at the event, with security and guests asked not to take any snaps of the bride and groom as Vogue magazine have reportedly bought the rights for exclusive photos at the glam wedding.

The insider added of the big day: "There is heavy security and the hundreds of guests have been asked not to share pictures of the bride and groom as they have an exclusive arrangement with Vogue, who will put pictures up on their website. Lots of the guests are bringing their own hair and make-up artists - it's that sort of event."