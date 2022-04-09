Paris Hilton can't wait to have kids with Carter Reum - and they want twins.

The 41-year-old socialite feels "so safe" with her husband and cannot wait for the time that the pair become parents and start their own family together, as she opened up about being married to Carter.

She said: "I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe.

"I finally have my home and I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids. We've been talking about kids since the beginning - since the first couple, like, months of dating and we would love to have twins."

Paris says she'd like a twin boy and girl or two girls.

Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, she added: "I think that would be amazing. I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens,” Hilton revealed “But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls."

The socialite and her husband have been using IVF to try and conceive.

She said recently: "We have been doing IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. I've already undergone the egg extraction procedure. It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it. I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel just like a princess all the time ... that it wasn't that bad."