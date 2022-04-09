Romeo Beckham's girlfriend has broken the social media ban at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding.

Brooklyn's younger sibling has brought his girlfriend Mia Regan with him to the celebrations, which will take place on Saturday (09.04.22) at Nicola's family's luxury estate in Palm Beach, but Mia has already broken the reported ban on any of the guests at the wedding posting on social media about the event or their attendance there.

Mia shared a snap of her and Romeo's outfits from the pre-wedding party on Instagram, with her opting for a yellow draping dress complete with a silver belt, whilst her boyfriend Romeo looked suave in a pink suit.

Ross King, entertainment correspondent on ITV's Lorraine, previously revealed there was a ban at the celebrations.

He said earlier in the week as he discussed the upcoming nuptials: "It's going to be the wedding of the year. It'll be a Jewish ceremony, but bad news that there will be no pics allowed. Social media is apparently banned."

The event will be a huge one, with Vogue magazine believed to have secured a special deal to ensure the rights to the photographs from inside the celebrations, with all those working and attending the event not allowed to take photos.

A source said: "It's a nice event, not too big, it will be black tie. There is heavy security and the hundreds of guests have been asked not to share pictures of the bride and groom as they have an exclusive arrangement with Vogue, who will put pictures up on their website. Lots of the guests are bringing their own hair and make-up artists - it's that sort of event."