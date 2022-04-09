Prince William and Duchess Catherine were invited to Brooklyn Beckham's wedding - but not Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly invited to the Palm Beach wedding, where David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son will tie the knot with his wife-to-be Nicola Peltz.

However, sources have revealed that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan - who live in the US after stepping down as senior royals - won't be in attendance at the big day and weren't invited.

The insider told the Sunday People: "David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend. David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guests.

"It was always about them, it was never about Meghan and Harry. They are the people David and Victoria are attached to and it’s always been about them because they’ve had a long history together."

One person who won't be making it for the big day is Emma Bunton, who sent her well-wishes to the couple as she confirmed she wouldn't be in Florida to mark the pair's special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Emma shared a snap of herself with the duo as she wrote alongside it: "These two beautiful souls are getting married today! I'm so sorry I couldn't make it there to celebrate you both. We love you all very much. @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham try not to cry to much!!#happytears (sic)"