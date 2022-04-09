Emma Bunton will miss Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding.

The Spice Girls star has confirmed she won't be there for the couple's big day in Palm Beach, Florida, as she sent her well-wishes to the couple and asked her bandmate Victoria Beckham "not to cry too much".

Taking to Instagram, Emma shared a snap of herself with the happy couple, writing alongside it: "These two beautiful souls are getting married today! I'm so sorry I couldn't make it there to celebrate you both. We love you all very much. @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham try not to cry to much!!#happytears (sic)"

It is believed Geri Horner will also be missing the ceremony, which will take place at Nicola's family's estate, with the likes of Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria and Serena Williams among those attending.

Geri is believed to have flown to Melbourne with her husband Christina Horner for the Australian Grand Prix.

A source said: "Geri has been accompanying Christian where possible on all of his work trips. This one is particularly far away but it is the Easter holidays so it was possible to make the journey. They are hoping to get some down time there too. With Christian busy with work she didn’t want to fly out to the States on her own."

At the time of writing, it is not yet known whether Mel C will be at the nuptials but Mel B - also known as Scary Spice - recently confirmed she will be by her friend Victoria's side as Brooklyn ties the knot.

The nuptials are a grand affair, with preparations having gone on for weeks as the couple tie the knot in a $3 million celebration at the family's grand estate, which has beautiful views across the sea.