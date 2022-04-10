Brie Larson is joining the cast of the ‘Fast and Furious 10’.

The ‘Captain Marvel’ star has signed up to take part in the tenth lap around the track, according to one of the franchise’s biggest stars Vin Diesel, who wanted to “welcome” the Academy Award winner to the “family”.

The 54-year-old actor confirmed the news, writing on Instagram: “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel’. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image.”

“What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

The news that the ‘Room’ star was cast in the series that first debuted in 2001 comes after Jason Momoa was tipped to co-star in January.

It was reported that the 42-year-old actor was “in negotiations” to appear in the film - which is due out in April 2023 - directed by Justin Lin.

Vin - who has starred in all nine other movies - teased that fans will “have to wait and see” what the conclusion will be in the two-installment finale, with the second part due out a year later.

He wrote: "Every story deserves its own ending". What will that ending be? We'll have to wait and see.”