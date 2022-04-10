Ryan Cabrera has married Alexa Bliss.

The ‘Shine On’ hitmaker - who in the 00s was linked to starlets such as Ashlee Simpson and Lindsay Lohan - tied the knot with the 30-year-old WWE star on Saturday (09.04.22) at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California.

Two weeks prior, the newlyweds-to-be enthused about their “very non-traditional” and “rockstar” themed wedding.”

The 39-year-old singer told PEOPLE magazine: “It’s very us. The whole thing’s meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal.”

The couple - who got engaged in November 2020 - found their venue during a “glamping” trip to Joshua Tree, calling it the “perfect” location.

He said: "We were like, 'Oh my God,' it's absolutely perfect. It's absolutely gorgeous and nestled within the mountains. At the bottom, there are vineyards, and behind the house there's a beautiful lake. It's just far enough outside of Los Angeles, too."

They said “I do” in front of 306 guests and a sign that that read “Welcome to the S*** show”.

Ryan said: "Our wedding has been self-deemed 'the s— show.”

Alexa waltzed down the aisle to Ryan’s song ‘Worth It’, which was penned for him popping the question to his bride-to-be but he worried how he was to “get through this because it's such an emotional song.”

Ryan explained: "I don't think she understands, because we were talking about doing our vows, and I was like, 'Maybe we should do it in private.' I cry a lot! I can't help it. I'm that guy. It is what it is. I'm emotional, so it's going to be waterworks."