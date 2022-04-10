Attacks on internet freedom have been sharply intensifying since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That is according to Meta - the parent company of Facebook - which says that in the first three months of 2022, there's been a noticeable increase in cybersecurity threats.

Nick Clegg - who heads global affairs at the company - said during a recent press conference: "We are actively now reviewing additional steps to address misinformation and hoaxes coming from Russian government pages."

At the moment, Meta is still trying to assess the seriousness of the threats that are currently being posed.

However, Facebook has already made content from Russian state-controlled media outlets tougher to access since the start of the war.

And in response, Russia has blocked access to Facebook and Instagram.

The White House, meanwhile, previously admitted to being concerned by Russia's approach to Facebook.

The US government accused their Russian counterparts of trying to "choke off information".

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said: "This is part of their effort ... to cut off a range of information from their public."

The White House added that it was "concerned about the threat on freedom of speech in the country".